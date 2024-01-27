Forrest leads Bucknell against Army after 24-point performance

Bucknell Bison (7-13, 4-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-14, 2-5 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1…

Bucknell Bison (7-13, 4-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-14, 2-5 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Army Black Knights after Jack Forrest scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 71-63 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Black Knights are 4-6 on their home court. Army allows 63.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Bison have gone 4-3 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot League allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Army scores 61.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 65.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 63.2 Army gives up to opponents.

The Black Knights and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.2 points for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Forrest is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.