Forrest, Bucknell Bison host the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10) at Bucknell Bison (3-10)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Forrest and the Bucknell Bison host Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League play Wednesday.

The Bison are 1-4 on their home court. Bucknell allows 71.8 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 1-5 away from home. Holy Cross allows 77.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Bucknell is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Crusaders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Joe Nugent averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Octave is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.