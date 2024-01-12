Forrest and Bucknell host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the Colgate Raiders after Jack Forrest scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 86-80 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison are 2-5 on their home court. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 64.0 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 70.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.4 Bucknell allows to opponents.

The Bison and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Bison. Forrest is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Ryan Moffatt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.