Forrest and Bucknell host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Colgate Raiders after Jack Forrest scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 86-80 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison have gone 2-5 at home. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 64.0 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Raiders are 2-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Bucknell scores 64.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 66.9 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Josh Bascoe is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Braeden Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

