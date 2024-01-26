Forrest and Bucknell host Army

Bucknell Bison (7-13, 4-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-14, 2-5 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1…

Bucknell Bison (7-13, 4-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-14, 2-5 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Army Black Knights after Jack Forrest scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 71-63 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Black Knights are 4-6 on their home court. Army is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Bison have gone 4-3 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Army’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Forrest is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

