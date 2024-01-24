Fordham visits Rhode Island after House’s 27-point game

Fordham Rams (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-9, 3-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fordham Rams (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-9, 3-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the Fordham Rams after Jaden House scored 27 points in Rhode Island’s 96-62 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Rhode Island Rams are 8-2 in home games. Rhode Island averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fordham Rams are 2-3 in conference matchups. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 3.1.

Rhode Island averages 73.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.1 Fordham allows. Fordham’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Rhode Island Rams. House is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Fordham Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

