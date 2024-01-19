Fordham hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 2-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 2-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Fordham Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-78 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams have gone 4-6 at home. Fordham averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Ramblers are 4-1 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago ranks third in the A-10 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 3.5.

Fordham is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 73.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.6 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Ramblers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 12.7 points for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Alston is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.