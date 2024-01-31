Fordham faces Richmond, looks to break home slide

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 7-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 7-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is looking to break its three-game home skid with a win against Richmond.

The Rams have gone 4-7 at home. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Joshua Rivera averaging 6.4.

The Spiders are 7-0 in A-10 play. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fordham scores 74.2 points, 9.3 more per game than the 64.9 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.5 Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 12.1 points. Elijah Gray is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Jordan King is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 19 points. Isaiah Bigelow is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

