Ford, Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Ford and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds host Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC action.

The Thunderbirds are 4-2 on their home court. Southern Utah is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The ‘Jacks are 3-2 in conference play. SFA leads the WAC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Hall averaging 6.5.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and ‘Jacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 15.1 points for the Thunderbirds. Parsa Fallah is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Hall is shooting 52.2% and averaging 10.8 points for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.