Ford leads Southern Utah against Abilene Christian after 23-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-12, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-11, 3-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 73-70 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Abilene Christian averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Thunderbirds are 2-6 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian scores 75.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 78.1 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Abilene Christian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Ford is averaging 16.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

