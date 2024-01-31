Ford leads Arkansas State against Southern Miss after 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-9, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-13, 4-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-9, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-13, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Derrian Ford scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 85-82 overtime loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves are 5-2 in home games. Arkansas State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 70.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78.9 Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Austin Crowley is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

