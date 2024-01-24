Ford and the Montana State Bobcats visit conference foe Sacramento State

Montana State Bobcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Sacramento State and Montana State will play on Thursday.

The Hornets are 5-2 on their home court. Sacramento State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 4-2 in conference matchups. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.1 assists per game led by Eddie Turner III averaging 3.4.

Sacramento State scores 69.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 74.1 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Turner is averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats. Brian Goracke is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

