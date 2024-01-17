Ford and Southern Utah host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-9, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-11, 0-5 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-9, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-11, 0-5 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Dominique Ford scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 84-82 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-3 in home games. Southern Utah averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Southern Utah scores 77.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 75.5 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (50.4%).

The Thunderbirds and Trailblazers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Young is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 13.2 points. Ford is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 11.8 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.