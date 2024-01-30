Ford and Arkansas State host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-9, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-13, 4-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-9, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-13, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Derrian Ford scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 85-82 overtime loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-2 in home games. Arkansas State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 in conference matchups. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 6.3.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss’ 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Donovan Ivory is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.4 points. Austin Crowley is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

