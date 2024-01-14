Forbes leads Tulane against Tulsa after 28-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 1-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-6, 0-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 1-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-6, 0-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaylen Forbes scored 28 points in Tulane’s 85-84 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-1 in home games. Tulsa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 1-2 in conference games. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.3.

Tulsa’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Green Wave match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Hurricane. PJ Haggerty is averaging 18.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Forbes is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.7 steals. Kolby King is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.