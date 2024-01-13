Floyd and the Fairfield Stags visit conference foe Canisius

Fairfield Stags (9-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (9-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasper Floyd and the Fairfield Stags visit Frank Mitchell and the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC play Sunday.

The Golden Griffins are 4-1 on their home court. Canisius has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Stags are 3-2 in conference play. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Floyd averaging 4.6.

Canisius is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 75.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.3 Canisius gives up to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Stags meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Caleb Fields is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.