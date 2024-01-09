Florida visits Ole Miss following Brakefield’s 22-point game

Florida Gators (10-4, 0-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (10-4, 0-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Florida Gators after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 90-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels are 9-0 on their home court. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 3.6.

The Gators have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Florida is the SEC leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.3.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida allows. Florida scores 16.8 more points per game (86.2) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (69.4).

The Rebels and Gators meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

