Florida visits No. 6 Tennessee after Knecht’s 36-point outing

Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee faces the Florida Gators after Dalton Knecht scored 36 points in Tennessee’s 85-79 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 8-0 in home games. Tennessee scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Gators are 1-2 against conference opponents. Florida is the SEC leader with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 8.3.

Tennessee makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Florida has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.