Florida visits No. 10 Kentucky following Handlogten’s 23-point showing

Florida Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats after Micah Handlogten scored 23 points in Florida’s 102-98 overtime win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.9.

The Gators are 4-3 in SEC play. Florida has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky scores 88.5 points, 11.7 more per game than the 76.8 Florida gives up. Florida scores 9.1 more points per game (85.4) than Kentucky allows (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.9 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

