Florida takes on Georgia after Richard’s 23-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Will Richard scored 23 points in Florida’s 79-70 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators are 8-1 in home games. Florida leads college basketball with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 8.1.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 against conference opponents. Georgia is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Georgia averages 76.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.7 Florida allows to opponents.

The Gators and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.8 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Florida.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.7 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

