Florida State hosts Miller and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Florida State Seminoles after Kevin Miller scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 86-82 overtime victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles are 6-3 in home games. Florida State scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Florida State scores 76.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 69.6 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 8.3 more points per game (81.9) than Florida State gives up (73.6).

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

