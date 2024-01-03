Florida State hosts Georgia Tech following Ndongo’s 20-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Florida State Seminoles after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-64 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Seminoles are 4-3 on their home court. Florida State has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13 points. Jamir Watkins is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Miles Kelly is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.