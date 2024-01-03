Florida State builds big first-half lead, beats Georgia Tech 82-71 behind Jackson’s 14 points

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Jackson scored 14 points to lead four in double figures, and Florida State jumped out…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Jackson scored 14 points to lead four in double figures, and Florida State jumped out early and beat Georgia Tech 82-71 on Wednesday night.

Jamir Watkins added 11 points, and Darin Green Jr. and Primo Spears each scored 10 for Florida State (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won six consecutive home games against Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1).

Miles Kelly scored 20 points and Kowacie Reeves chipped in 18 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Florida State opened on a 17-7 run and built a 32-19 advantage at the break. Jackson led with nine first-half points. Kelly was the only player for Georgia Tech with more than one field goal in the first half, scoring five points that included a 3-pointer, while six others added 14 points on 6-of-25 shooting from the floor.

A 7-2 spurt to open the second half stretched the Seminoles’ lead to 17 points, their largest of the game. Kelly scored five points and Dallan Coleman made a 3 during an 8-0 surge that pulled the Yellow Jackets to 51-43 with 10:15 to play. They trailed by double digits for all but the last 45 seconds when they closed within 76-69.

Georgia Tech returns home for the first time in five games with a matchup against Boston College on Saturday.

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

