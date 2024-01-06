Florida International visits Jacksonville State following Hawkins’ 27-point showing

Florida International Panthers (5-10) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -6;…

Florida International Panthers (5-10) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Javaunte Hawkins scored 27 points in Florida International’s 96-92 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Gamecocks are 4-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. Florida International is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The Gamecocks and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Arturo Dean is averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and four steals for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

