Florida International hosts Crawford and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-14, 2-4 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-14, 2-4 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Florida International Panthers after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-53 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International scores 76.2 points, 13.0 more per game than the 63.2 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Panthers. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 14.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.