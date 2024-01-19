Florida A&M visits UAPB after Milton’s 20-point outing

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 70-67 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 on their home court. UAPB has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers are 0-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAPB scores 83.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 82.6 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAPB allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismael Plet is averaging 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Keith Lamar averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Shannon Grant is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

