Florida A&M hosts Grambling after Dozier’s 25-point game

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kintavious Dozier scored 25 points in Grambling’s 79-69 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 1-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

Florida A&M scores 66.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 65.5 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 83.9 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

The Rattlers and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rattlers. Hantz Louis-Jeune is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Dozier is averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.