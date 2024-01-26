Florida A&M hosts Gambrell and Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 90-78 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 1-4 in home games. Florida A&M is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 2-3 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 2.9.

Florida A&M averages 68.6 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 83.7 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Rattlers and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.2 points for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Kendall is averaging 16.1 points and seven rebounds for the Braves. Gambrell is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

