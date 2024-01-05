Flanigan and No. 22 Ole Miss host No. 5 Tennessee

Ole Miss Rebels (13-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss…

Ole Miss Rebels (13-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss visits the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers after Allen Flanigan scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 95-78 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 7-0 in home games. Tennessee scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 2-0 on the road. Ole Miss scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Tennessee averages 77.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 67.8 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.3 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Flanigan is averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rebels: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

