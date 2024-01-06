Flanigan and No. 22 Ole Miss host No. 5 Tennessee

Ole Miss Rebels (13-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (13-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss faces the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers after Allen Flanigan scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 95-78 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 7-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 39.2 rebounds. Josiah-Jordan James leads the Volunteers with 7.0 boards.

The Rebels are 2-0 on the road. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Tennessee makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Ole Miss averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Volunteers and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Volunteers. Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Matthew Murrell is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17 points and 2.3 steals. Flanigan is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rebels: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

