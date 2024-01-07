Fields scores 33 to propel Fairfield past Marist 82-61

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 33 points to lead Fairfield over Marist 82-61 on Sunday. Fields had a…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 33 points to lead Fairfield over Marist 82-61 on Sunday.

Fields had a big night from beyond the arc for the Stags (9-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), as he connected on 10 of his 18 3-point attempts. Brycen Goodine was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Louis Bleechmore went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points. The Stags extended their winning streak to eight games.

Jadin Collins led the Red Foxes (7-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven assists. Javon Cooley added 10 points and two steals for Marist. Jackson Price also put up nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

