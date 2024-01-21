Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fields scores 25, Fairfield…

Fields scores 25, Fairfield takes down Manhattan 82-75

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 25 points to help Fairfield defeat Manhattan 82-75 on Sunday.

Fields added six rebounds for the Stags (12-7, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Leach added 23 points while shooting 9 for 18, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five steals. Brycen Goodine was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Shaquil Bender led the way for the Jaspers (4-12, 1-6) with 21 points. Daniel Rouzan added 13 points and eight rebounds for Manhattan. Perry Cowan also had 12 points. The loss was the Jaspers’ ninth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up