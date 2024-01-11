Fields leads Fairfield against Niagara

Fairfield Stags (9-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 2-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (9-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 2-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on the Niagara Purple Eagles after Caleb Fields scored 33 points in Fairfield’s 82-61 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-4 at home. Niagara is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Stags are 3-1 against conference opponents. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Brycen Goodine averaging 6.0.

Niagara averages 73.6 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 70.2 Fairfield allows. Fairfield’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The Purple Eagles and Stags square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Braxton Bayless is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Goodine is averaging 14.4 points for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

