Fields leads Arkansas State against Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Caleb Fields scored 35 points in Arkansas State’s 85-82 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 5-1 in home games. Arkansas State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.3 points. Kobe Julien is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

