Fields’ 27 help Arkansas State knock off Southern Miss 78-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields’ 27 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Fields also contributed eight assists for the Red Wolves (9-13, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). Derrian Ford scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson was 4 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles (12-10, 6-4) were led by Victor Iwuakor, who recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Donovan Ivory and Austin Crowley finished with 17 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

