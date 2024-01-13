Fields’ 13 points lead Troy past Southern Miss 82-56

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Fields had 13 points in Troy’s 82-56 win against Southern Miss on Saturday night. Fields…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Fields had 13 points in Troy’s 82-56 win against Southern Miss on Saturday night.

Fields added seven rebounds for the Trojans (11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt Conference). Tayton Conerway scored 12 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Theo Seng shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Trojans prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Austin Crowley finished with 14 points for the Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2). Victor Iwuakor added 11 points and two blocks for Southern Miss. In addition, Cobie Montgomery finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Troy takes on South Alabama on the road on Thursday, and Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State on Wednesday.

