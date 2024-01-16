Fiedler and the Rice Owls host conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 3-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-10, 0-3 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers…

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 3-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-10, 0-3 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Igor Milicic Jr. and the Charlotte 49ers visit Max Fiedler and the Rice Owls in AAC action Tuesday.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Rice has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The 49ers have gone 3-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Rice scores 73.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 64.4 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 68.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Rice gives up to opponents.

The Owls and 49ers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is averaging 16.4 points for the Owls.

Milicic is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.