Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fidler scores 31, Omaha…

Fidler scores 31, Omaha takes down Denver 91-72

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 6:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 31 points as Omaha beat Denver 91-72 on Saturday night.

Fidler had five rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Tony Osburn had 18 points and finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (13-9, 4-3) with 21 points and four assists. Denver also got 11 points and three steals from Jaxon Brenchley. Touko Tainamo also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up