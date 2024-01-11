Fidler scores 29 as Omaha beats North Dakota 79-61

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 29 points, going 18 of 20 from the free-throw line, to help Omaha…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 29 points, going 18 of 20 from the free-throw line, to help Omaha defeat North Dakota 79-61 on Thursday night.

Fidler added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (9-9, 2-1 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Tony Osburn shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Fidler attempted 16 free throws in the first half and made 14 of them.

Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 15 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 0-3). B.J. Omot added 12 points for North Dakota. Amar Kuljuhovic also recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds. The loss was the Fightin’ Hawks’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.