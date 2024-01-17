Fidler leads Omaha against South Dakota State after 34-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 34 points in Omaha’s 96-92 overtime win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 5-2 in home games. South Dakota State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 against Summit League opponents. Omaha leads the Summit League scoring 12.9 fast break points per game.

South Dakota State scores 76.3 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.5 Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Tony Osburn is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

