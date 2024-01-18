Fidler leads Omaha against South Dakota State after 34-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 34 points in Omaha’s 96-92 overtime victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 5-2 in home games. South Dakota State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 3-1 against conference opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

South Dakota State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. William Kyle III is shooting 70.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

JJ White is averaging 7.7 points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

