Fidler and the Omaha Mavericks host conference foe North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts North Dakota in a matchup of Summit League teams.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in home games. Omaha is eighth in the Summit League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 4.0.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-2 in conference games. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Omaha’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Fightin’ Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. B.J. Omot is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.