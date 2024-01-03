Fidler and Omaha host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Omaha Mavericks (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Omaha Mavericks (7-8, 1-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Frankie Fidler scored 27 points in Omaha’s 67-51 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 5-1 in home games. Omaha has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 3-6 on the road. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

Omaha averages 72.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 66.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 70.0 Omaha allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is averaging 17.3 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

