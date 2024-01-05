Fidler and Omaha host Idaho State

Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Idaho State Bengals after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 81-55 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 3-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Kiree Huie averaging 9.5.

The Mavericks are 1-6 in road games. Omaha is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 72.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.5 Idaho State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 10 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Tony Osburn is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.3 points. Fidler is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.