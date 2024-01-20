FGCU hosts Stetson after Anderson’s 22-point game

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 3-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-12, 1-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 3-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-12, 1-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Stetson Hatters after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 78-75 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Eagles are 5-2 in home games. FGCU is third in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Hatters have gone 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

FGCU is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 77.4 points per game, 4.7 more than the 72.7 FGCU allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points. Anderson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Jalen Blackmon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 21.5 points for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

