FGCU hosts Black and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-13, 2-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Ja’Monta Black scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 83-82 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman paces the Eagles with 6.7 boards.

The Governors are 3-3 in ASUN play. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

FGCU averages 69.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 68.7 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 70.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 73.1 FGCU gives up.

The Eagles and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.2 points. Zach Anderson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

