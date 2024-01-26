FGCU hosts Austin Peay following Black’s 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-13, 2-4 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-13, 2-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Ja’Monta Black scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 83-82 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 9.5.

The Governors are 3-3 in conference games. Austin Peay has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

FGCU is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 70.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 73.1 FGCU allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Kellman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

