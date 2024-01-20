Felts’ 17 help Arkansas State down Texas State 79-72

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Avery Felts’ 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Texas State 79-72 on Saturday night. Felts…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Avery Felts’ 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Texas State 79-72 on Saturday night.

Felts was 5 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Julian Lual scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Taryn Todd was 5 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (7-12, 1-6) were led in scoring by Jordan Mason, who finished with 21 points. Texas State also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Kaden Gumbs. In addition, Brandon Love finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

