Felton leads East Carolina against South Florida after 24-point showing

South Florida Bulls (13-5, 6-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 4-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (13-5, 6-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 4-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 70-64 overtime win against the Temple Owls.

The Pirates are 9-6 on their home court. East Carolina scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 6-1 in conference games. South Florida scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

East Carolina scores 70.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.3 South Florida gives up. South Florida scores 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than East Carolina gives up to opponents (68.0).

The Pirates and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Selton Miguel is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.6 points. Chris Youngblood is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

