Felton leads East Carolina against SMU after 20-point game

SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 2-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the SMU Mustangs after RJ Felton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 73-62 win over the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 8-4 at home. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 1-1 against AAC opponents. SMU is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Carolina scores 72.7 points, 11.0 more per game than the 61.7 SMU allows. SMU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The Pirates and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 14.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates.

Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.